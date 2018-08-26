Get Your Life Together: Nick Young Arrested In Hollywood During Late Night Traffic Stop

Nick Young Reportedly Arrested In Los Angeles

According to reports from Los Angeles police, NBA free agent Nick Young was arrested in Hollywood during a late-night stop for a routine traffic violation.

Officer Mike Lopez, a department spokesman, says that Young was arrested Friday for delaying an investigation, which is a misdemeanor. Lopez says Young didn’t obey the officers, became upset, and caused a delay.

Young was booked early Saturday morning and released later that same day. He has a court date set for September 19.

According to reports from TMZ, law enforcement sources claimed that Young simply wouldn’t cooperate with the officers whatsoever. The Hollywood police then ordered him to get out of his car before putting him up against a wall and arresting him for obstruction of justice. The Golden State Warriors’ player car was thenreportedly sent to the impound.

As noted by the publication, this is far from the first frim Swaggy P has had run-ins with the police, including a 2016 citation for playing loud music.

The NBA champion is no stranger to controversy, either. Earlier this year, the Young declared “everybody needs to do cocaine” and has been having an almost constant online back-and-forth with ex Iggy Azalea.

Check out footage from the arrest below.