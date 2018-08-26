Remy Ma Flosses Her Beautiful Baby Bump For The Gram

Remy Ma Is Beautiful Pregnant

Congratulations to Remy Ma and Papoose, who are currently expecting a little one after a long and difficult journey.

Remy posted up this precious photo on Saturday that showed off her growing bump! Papoose reposted the same photo, captioning his excitement, “I can not wait!!!!!!!!!!!”

Looks like the couple have nicknamed the baby #theGoldenChild — cute riiight?

We are so happy for them!!!