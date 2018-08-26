SMH: Wiz Khalifa’s Los Angeles Home Got Broken Into While The Rapper Was On The Road

Wiz Khalifa’s House Targeted In Potential Burglary

Authorities are currently investigating the alleged break-in of Wiz Khalifa’s Southern California residence.

According to reports from TMZ, two men wearing hoodies invaded the rapper’s home at around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday. Wiz was not home during the time, because he’s currently on the his Dazed and Blazed Tour. But luckily for everyone involved, Wiz’s house sitter heard the suspects making noise and immediately went down stairs to investigate. The two men are said to have fled the scene the moment they realized someone was actually in the house.

Sources claim that nothing appears to have been stolen during the invasion, and that the only damage from the incident was a broken window from where the perpetrators first entered the San Fernando Valley home.

This break-in comes soon after Christina Milian’s residence was burglarized in the same area. Law enforcement told TMZ that the suspects forced their way into the home at around 1 p.m. local time Friday.

Unlike Wiz’s lucky encounter, Milian actually lost property following the break-in. Officers say that the suspects left the scene with at least $100,000 worth of jewelry. Though her alarm system went off immediately after the burglars smashed a side window, they were fast enough to collect the valuables before the LAPD and security could arrive.