Belcalis Is Back: Cardi B Hit The Stage At Madison Square Garden For First Performance Since Baby Kulture

Cardi B Took The Stage AT MSG For First Post-Baby Performance

Cardi B has been on a much-deserved break (from performing, at least) since the birth of her and Offset’s daughter Kulture in early July. It looks like that’s all coming to an end, though, because she just hit the stage at Madison Square Garden this weekend as a special guest for Aubrey & the Three Migos tour.

Drake and The Migos have a whopping 4 nights at the legendary New York venue, and Cardi made night 2 extra special with her appearance. According to everybody in the venue, the crowd’s reaction to her surprise set made a louder reaction from the crowd than they’ve ever seen before–a very warm welcome for the new mommy, indeed.

Cardi B was brought out to preform Motorsport at Drake/migos concert at Madison Square Garden! pic.twitter.com/CWUHIcGy8K — 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐃𝐈 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐒©️ (@CardiData) August 26, 2018

Never in my life have i ever heard a crowd of people get as loud as the people in msg tn when cardi b came out. The knicks might have a playoff run this year after that. — ZayBigavel (@zay_boogz) August 26, 2018

Jesus….Cardi B hitting the stage at MSG is the loudest and most excited that building has been in a while. Wow — Geespin (@geespin) August 26, 2018

It’s dope to see Belcalis receive such a warm welcome back after a few months away from the stage. Especially since Kulture’s mom was posting on social media how much she missed her baby while she traveled to New York for the night, it must be a great consolation prize to see how excited the crowd was for her guest appearance.

After a few setbacks, delays, and show cancellations, it seems like the Aubrey & the Three Migos tour is finally getting into a good groove and showing everyone it was worth the wait.

Beside the extra special Bardi appearance, Drake brought out Travis Scott last week in Toronto to perform “Sicko Mode” and Sheck Wes to perform “Mo Bamba.” He also brought out Tory Lanez on Friday night for the first New York show to perform “Shooters,” made even more exciting considering the two once had beef that now seems to be all the way resolved.

Congrats to Cardi on the warm welcome back to her home of New York City–hopefully this return back to the stage will mean some new music from the rapper soon.