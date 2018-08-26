A True GOAT: Serena Williams Had The Perfect Response For Her Bodysuit Bashing Haters [Video]

Serena Williams Responds To Bodysuit Being Banned From The French Open

They really tried it, banning Serena Williams‘ beloved Black Panther bodysuit from the French Open.

But instead of getting mad and going awf about the blatant racial injustice, the Tennis star took the high road and made light of the situation. During a US Open News conference on Saturday, she said:

“The president of the French Federation, he’s been amazing. We have a wonderful relationship. I’ve since found other methods (besides the compression tights that help to keep her blood circulating) and when it comes to fashion, you don’t want to be a repeat offender.”

.@serenawilliams made light of the French Open banning her catsuit: pic.twitter.com/Ltyx7BUcWM — ESPN (@espn) August 25, 2018

Serena wasn’t lying about motherhood helping her choose her battles wisely. Only a true queen can shrug off such inequity with class and grace.