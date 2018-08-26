Cash Money Mitigation: Birdman Publicly Apologizes To Lil Wayne At Lil Weezyana Fest

Beef over???

Birdman Publicly Apologizes To Lil Wayne

Birdman is publicly apologizing to Lil Wayne over their Cash Money beef. As previously reported Weezy and Birdman’s legal battle is over after Wayne sued Birdman’s Cash Money Records, to have his record deal tossed after he accused the label of owing him tens of millions of dollars, including an $8 million advance for “Tha Carter V,” plus $2 million once the album was finished.

Wayne allegedly got a “well over $10 Million” settlement so it would make sense that he brought his atoned Pop-Pop Birdman on stage last night for his annual Lil Weezyana Fest. During the show Birdman apparently felt the love and gave Weezy a public apology for his wrongdoings.

“To be home, f***ing with my son. I love that n***a to death. I don’t know what y’all know but I know what I know and I know I live by what I know. I knew this day was gonna come but I didn’t know when it was gonna come. But this n*gga right here, the realest n***a, the illest n***a and I wanted to apologize to my n***a worldwide to let him know that, you heard me, that n***a put his life in my hands and I’m gonna keep it real – we’re gonna do this s**t until the day we die. YMCMB ’til death.”

