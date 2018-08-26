JeffreyDennis Police Officer Who Killed Philadelphia Man Identified

This is #JeffreyDennis. He was murdered yesterday by an officer of the Philadelphia PD. He was unarmed and nonviolent. The PPD admits there was no reason to kill him. He was shot in the head. He was a father.#endpolicebrutality #thismustend #sayhisname #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/vBUujKiSR8 — Maryam Dilakian (@mdilakian) August 21, 2018

Officer Who Killed Jeffrey Dennis Identified

The officer who shot and killed a Philadelphia man has been identified. Fox 29 reports that Officer Richard Nicoletti is the 29-year veteran who shot and killed 36-year-old Jeffrey Dennis in his car while police conducted a narcotics investigation. Surveillance footage of the shooting is expected to be released.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports reports that six officers used their three unmarked cars to block Dennis’ car in place as he drove by boxing him in. The officers said they exited the cars, approached Dennis, and ordered him to shut the engine off.

They add that officers said Dennis began using his car to strike the unmarked police vehicles and after an officer broke his window, Dennis maneuvered the car and struck one of the officers. An unidentified officer fired three shots and struck Dennis in the head and shoulder, adds The Inquirer.

Dennis’ family is questioning the uses of deadly force in the incident. The family met with police officials this week who promised a fair investigation and a “guarantee of transparency.”

Officer Richard Nicoletti has been identified as the cop that executed unarmed #JeffreyDennis. Plain clothes officers slammed into Dennis’ vehicle using unmarked cars & pointed weapons into his vehicle. Video capturing what came next will be released to the family next week. pic.twitter.com/9Eci8gPK5q — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) August 25, 2018

Officer Nicoletti is on administrative leave.

We’ll keep you posted on this story as it continues to develop.