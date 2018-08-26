Drip, Drip: Offset Posts Nekkid Cardi Photo—& Publicly Pets Her Post-Kulture Kitty

Cardi B Shares Offset Fondling Video

In case you wanted a peek at Cardi B’s sex life, Bodak Belcalis is giving you a glimpse.

As previously reported the Bronx rapper had her first-baby performance alongside the Migos during the Aubrey and The Three Amigos tour on Saturday.

But before the show, Cardi showed off her post-Kulture kurves FULLY NUDE on social media and her husband Offset happily reposted.

Not only that, Cardi’s naked selfie apparently turned Offset on because Cardi posted an Insta-story of him kissing her and openly petting her post-baby Kulture kitty.

Cardi B posts a video of herself getting fingered & pleasured by Offset on Instagram! pic.twitter.com/e18LK4isZD — MNF (@musicfactnews) August 26, 2018

Too much?

Cardi’s since clapped back at people calling the video “tasteless.” “Worry about your fav artists,” said Cardi.

You wanna know what sooo funny🤔I don’t see my fans complaining about the instasnap .All i see is other artists stans mad at it .Like why ?why ya so worried ?Worry about your fav artists don’t worry about Cardi! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 26, 2018

Ooop! Is Cardi oversharing? Or do you not mind seeing Offset caress her cooch???