Drip, Drip: Offset Posts Nekkid Cardi Photo—& Publicly Pets Her Post-Kulture Kitty
Cardi B Shares Offset Fondling Video
In case you wanted a peek at Cardi B’s sex life, Bodak Belcalis is giving you a glimpse.
As previously reported the Bronx rapper had her first-baby performance alongside the Migos during the Aubrey and The Three Amigos tour on Saturday.
But before the show, Cardi showed off her post-Kulture kurves FULLY NUDE on social media and her husband Offset happily reposted.
Not only that, Cardi’s naked selfie apparently turned Offset on because Cardi posted an Insta-story of him kissing her and openly petting her post-baby Kulture kitty.
Too much?
Cardi’s since clapped back at people calling the video “tasteless.” “Worry about your fav artists,” said Cardi.
Ooop! Is Cardi oversharing? Or do you not mind seeing Offset caress her cooch???
Cardi is clarifying that she was wearing shorts when Offset was touching her.