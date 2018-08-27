Rich Dollaz Has His Nose All Up In Mariah Lynn & Bianca Bonnie’s Chicken-Head Beef With A Soda On The Side [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Mariah Lynn and Bianca Bonnie went from besties to beefing real quick.
Things got heated between the Love & Hip Hop New York stars over the weekend when they ran into each other at a club in Miami. Apparently Bianca put the paws on Mariah:
However, Mariah says none of Bianca’s punches landed. But when Bianca spilled the tea to Mariah’s arch nemesis and former manager Rich Dollaz, her side of the story said otherwise.
Let’s not forget the Mariah Lynn is also out here trying to spark beef with Nicki Minaj. This is all starting to seem like a storyline buildup for the next season of LHH.
Thoughts?