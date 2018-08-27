Rich Dollaz Has His Nose All Up In Mariah Lynn & Bianca Bonnie’s Chicken-Head Beef With A Soda On The Side [Video]

Mariah Lynn and Bianca Bonnie went from besties to beefing real quick.

#iheard 🙄 Bianca and Mariahlynn got into it at a club. This shoe right here is Mariahlynn’s and Bianca tossed it over the balcony. She really held onto that shoe till the morning so she could pull a stunt. You wanna drag beef online for clout hmm😐 #LHH #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/jfsfe0tshf — Love and Hip Hop (@love_andhiphop) August 26, 2018

Things got heated between the Love & Hip Hop New York stars over the weekend when they ran into each other at a club in Miami. Apparently Bianca put the paws on Mariah:

lmaoooo bianca beat mariahlynn ass last night. dragged ha out the club, got her weave and knocked her out her heels. im crineeee. thats what happens when you talk BIG shit with LIL hands lmao — Bree (@bree_thecreator) August 25, 2018

However, Mariah says none of Bianca’s punches landed. But when Bianca spilled the tea to Mariah’s arch nemesis and former manager Rich Dollaz, her side of the story said otherwise.

Let’s not forget the Mariah Lynn is also out here trying to spark beef with Nicki Minaj. This is all starting to seem like a storyline buildup for the next season of LHH.

Thoughts?