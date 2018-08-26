4 Dead, 11 Injured After Gunman Opens Fire At ‘Madden 19’ Tournament In Jacksonville

4 Dead, 11 Injured After Gunman Opens Fire At Madden Video Game Tournament In Jacksonville, FL

It seems we can’t escape mass shootings in America.

On Sunday afternoon, the Jacksonville, Florida, Sheriff’s Office reported that a gunman had opened fire at the GLHF Game Bar where a Madden video game tournament was taking place. Authorities sent out a tweet warning others to stay out of the area.

“Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting.”

Evidence of the shooting was caught during a live stream on Twitch. In the shocking video, you can hear multiple shots ringing out, as well as screams from multiple victims.

madden tournament getting shot up on twitch pic.twitter.com/3Jk8QmZkiy — ANAKRON (@Anakron199X) August 26, 2018

Four victims have been reported and 11 injured. According to Jacksonville police, one suspect was also dead at the scene. It is unclear whether or not there were multiple shooters.

The Jacksonville Landing is an open-air marketplace along the St. Johns River with multiple shops and restaurants. According to witnesses, the shooting may have taken place at multiple places within The Landing.

Malik Brunson, a witness, says he was at a Hooters restaurant when the shooting took place. “All I heard was he got a gun and the shooting started. One of the men ran into Hooters with the shot wounds, they locked us in the restaurant,” said Brunson.

Jacksonville’s mayor, Lenny Curry, is expected to speak more on the shooting today.

Mayor @lennycurry and Sheriff Williams are in contact regarding the ongoing situation at the Landing. Please follow @JSOPIO and all instructions from the Sheriff's office regarding movement downtown. The mayor and Sheriff are expected to address media later today. — City of Jacksonville (@CityofJax) August 26, 2018

Our prayers are with the family of those who were affected by this shooting.