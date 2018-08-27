Sweet Jesus: Draya Michele’s Caked Out Instagram Stories Are Setting The Internet Ablaze

Draya is VERY healthy. pic.twitter.com/Ka7oHcowxc — Strip Club Friends (@stripclubfriend) August 25, 2018

Draya Michele Is Shattering The ‘Net

Draya Michele is doing one of two things on the internet at any given moment: she’s either the punchline to jokes about cooking and parenting, or she’s out here reminding everyone that she’s got one of the most banging bodies in all of human civilization. Thank the almighty that she has chosen to do the latter for the time being. Instead, she’s decided to promote her swimwear line again by putting the entirety of her glorious cakes on blast.

@mintswimusa “la isla” A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on Aug 26, 2018 at 2:51pm PDT

She really makes people forget about all the times she…wait…we already forgot what we were going to say. Anyway, take a look at the bawdy and salute Draya. Keep doing your thang, boo boo.