Just Die Already: Tariq From ‘Power’ Tariq’d Again And Reminded Us Of Why We Hate His Guts

Kanan told Tariq he’d never do him like he did Shawn and he stayed true to that to the very end #Powertv #PowerStarz pic.twitter.com/61JEqY76OW — kiera (@KlERA612) August 26, 2018

Everyone Hates Tariq Again

We had another super wild episode of ‘Power’ with a very surprising death. The series has given us tons of twists and turns but one thing is certain: Tariq is human trash. Garbage trash. Trashy garbage human. Now, we don’t advocate for the deaths of actual humans, obviously, but Tariq is a fictional character and he needs to get thrown off of a cliff onto a trampoline that sends him higher into the sky then lets him fall to his death. We hate him that much.

Guess what…you do too. Fess up. Twitter came through with all the slander, too. Take a look.