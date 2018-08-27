BOSSIP Exclusive: Jemele Hill Secures $6 Million Bag In ESPN Buyout, Leaves Network On Her Own Terms

Image via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for BET

Jemele Hill Receive $6 Million Buyout From ESPN

Jemele Hill is not only the NABJ journalist of the year, she’s a G. Capital.

As we previously reported, the long-time ESPN journalist/host/anchor/pundit is set to leave the cold confines of Bristol, Connecticut for good after 12 years working for “the worldwide leader in sports”.

News of Jemele’s impending departure broke over the weekend via reporter James Miller’s Twitter feed.

BOSSIP can exclusively confirm that Hill will receive just shy of $6 million from ESPN to fulfill the multi-year deal she signed in 2016. Contrary to musty MAGA belief, Hill was not fired by ESPN, in fact, she asked to be released from her employment with the network shortly after the ESPY awards in July according to our source who is familiar with the negotiation.

Jemele and her long-time friend and now business partner, Kelley L. Carter, recently launched their production company, Lodge Freeway Media, and will be concentrating on future endeavors that speak in their honest and socially-conscious voice.

$6 million dollars sure can buy a lot of Maserati’s…

…but more than that, it means that Jemele has ability to invest in herself, empower others and capitalize off the fact that ESPN gave her the bag for the way she kept it real, then had the unmitigated gall to punish and silence her for the exact the same reason. Factually identifying Donald Trump as a white supremacist made Jemele a misguided scapegoat responsible for ESPN’s declining popularity amongst WASPy, conservative, faux anthem-loving, Colin Kaepernick-hating heada$$es and simultaneously a GOAT at the bank. Sounds like a GREAT trade-off if you ask us.

Moral of the story is, a Black woman spit her game, talked her s#!t AND made the shook ones at the Mickey Mouse factory back up the truck for her. Backbone got her them blue faces. Dignity made them dollars. Keeping that same energy got her counting cash. That’s gangsta.