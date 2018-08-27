Larenz Tate And Wife Tominsina Expecting Their 4th Seed…Congratulations!

Larenz And Tomasina Tate Host Baby Shower For Baby Number 4

Congratulations are in order for actor Larenz Tate and his beautiful wife Tomasina. The couple is expecting another baby! Their fourth child is on the way after 12 years of matrimony-dom and it’s a…boy! This will be the couple’s fourth son.

Bill Bellamy’s wife Kristen Bellamy spilled the beans, kinda –by posting this photo to social media from the Tate’s baby shower.

The Tates had a cute basket ball themes celebration. Isn’t this adorable!

Congratulations Larenz an Tomasina on your bundle of joy!