Who Looked More Bangin’ On The ‘Black Girls Rock!’ Red Carpet?

BET’s “Black Girls Rock!” 2018 Red Carpet Looks

This year’s ceremony for “Black Girls Rock” went down last night in real life, and although the show is not set to air on BET until Sunday Sept. 9th — we have photos of the best red carpet looks from the evening. So far we know that this year’s BGR honors the incomparable Janet Jackson.

Janet wore this elegant Christian Siriano gown for the occasion. Look at the detail, isn’t it pretty?

Another banger on the carpet was Queen Mary J Blige. This Roberto Cavalli had her figure looking LOVELY.

More Black girl stunners on the carpet included Misty Copeland, Ciara, Queen Latifah & more.

Who do YOU think looked the best last night? Hit the flip to see them all…