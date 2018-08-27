Majesty Makeover: Nicki Minaj FIRES Her Glam Squad– Her NEW Hair & Makeup Team Already Has Her Looking BETTER!
Nicki Minaj Cuts Ties With Kim Kimble, Her New Hairstylist Tae Is BOMB!
Her majesty is ready to rebuild her empire! Nicki Minaj has fired her entire glam squad and she wasn’t quiet about it either. The Queen took to IG to solicit the services of a new hairstylist and makeup artist…but why would she do that???
Well, the PSA came right after fans noticed she and her hairstylist Kim Kimble stopped following each other. Not only with did Kim unfollow Nicki, but fans noticed she seemed to spitefully follow Cardi B and her team the same day. And we think we know WHY the two may have fallen out.
Although Nicki’s fans are elated Kim is gone, hit the flip to see what may have been the final straw for Kim and Nicki! And how happily her fans are reacting to Kim being TOSSED!
Remember Nick’s VMAs look??? Well fans DIDN’T like it, and it was all Kim Kimble’s doing. Then Kim added fuel to the fire, by bickering with Tokyo Stylez, Cardi B’s harstylist over the look. He shaded Nicki’s “thin azz ponytails” when someone mentioned Cardi B’s hair. Kim responded by reposting the diss, defending her hair style.
Nicki doesn’t need her HAIR STYLIST fighting with Cardi B’s hair stylist. That’s a BAD look and unprofessional!
She ultimately had to let Kim go, and fans are rocking with Nicki’s decision. Barbz thought Kim did a terrible job and her new stylist named Tae has her wigs LAID already . She also added a BOMB new makeup artist named Aaliyah Jay.
Hit the flip to see what Nicki’s NEW glam team already did for her…
Yaaasss! Isn’t she lovely!!! And her Barbz are excited!!
And also SHADY…
More reactions to Nicki tossing her glam team after the flip!
Continue Slideshow