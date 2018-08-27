Majesty Makeover: Nicki Minaj FIRES Her Glam Squad– Her NEW Hair & Makeup Team Already Has Her Looking BETTER!

Nicki Minaj Cuts Ties With Kim Kimble, Her New Hairstylist Tae Is BOMB!

Her majesty is ready to rebuild her empire! Nicki Minaj has fired her entire glam squad and she wasn’t quiet about it either. The Queen took to IG to solicit the services of a new hairstylist and makeup artist…but why would she do that???

Well, the PSA came right after fans noticed she and her hairstylist Kim Kimble stopped following each other. Not only with did Kim unfollow Nicki, but fans noticed she seemed to spitefully follow Cardi B and her team the same day. And we think we know WHY the two may have fallen out.

