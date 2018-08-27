People Can’t Believe THIS Character On ‘Power’ Really Died—But What Does The Cast Think???

Fans React To “Power” Season 5, Episode 8

The internet can’t stop talking about the latest episode of “Power” where a character, NOT named Tariq St. Patrick met their demise.

***SPOILER ALERT***

Kanan, a.k.a. 50 Cent, “got the strap” this episode when he shockingly died at the hands of police. After a day of teaching Tariq the seedy drug dealing ropes, Kanan was confronted by Tariq about killing his own son Shawn. He assured Tariq that Shawn was “weak” and he’d never “do him grimy like that”—but their bonding moment was cut short when the police pulled them over.

After a confident Kanan tells police they can search his trunk, they conveniently find the murder weapon used to kill Ray Ray—planted by Tariq under his mom Tasha’s direction. Unbeknownst to Kanan, Tasha called the police and reported Tariq missing and Tariq corroborated her story.

What happened next was an epic shootout that left a two-gun wielding Kanan fatally injured and ultimately dead behind the wheel of a cop car.

Still, despite the scene showing Ghost and Tommy looking at Kanan’s dead body at a morgue, fans are convinced that 50 Cent’s still coming back next season.

It wouldn’t be the first time…

See what the cast of “Power” thinks about Kanan’s death on the flip.

The show’s creator Courtney Kemp emphasized to fans that NO ONE is safe.

@50cent and I warned you all along…

@50cent and I warned you all along…

50’s Aunt apparently watches the show too.

Fans made a funeral program for Kanan.

YALL GOTTA CHILL!!! 😆😂🤣 #RIPKanan #POWERtv

YALL GOTTA CHILL!!! 😆😂🤣 #RIPKanan #POWERtv

