Big Teef Energy: Daniel & Issa’s Simmering Somethingship Is Stirring Up Hilariously Mixed Emotions
- By Bossip Staff
Daniel & Issa’s Simmering Somethingship Is Shaking Up Twitter
After only three episodes, Insecure Season 3 has viewers wrapped in a tangled ball of emotions ranging from hopeful to frustrated to “WHERE IS LAWRENCE???” and maybe that’s the point? Orrrr not. Either way, Daniel and Issa’s simmering somethingship is front and center this season and sparking very mixed reactions across the internet.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Daniel & Issa’s simmering somethingship.