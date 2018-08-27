What In The Lil Mama?!? OTR II Stage Crasher Gets ATL Stomped To Hell In Beysus’ Name, Sparks Hilarious Chaos

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

Bey & Jay’z OTR II Stage Crash Saga Shatters Twitter

By now, you’ve seen every angle of the scary stage crash attempt during the Atlanta stop of Queen Bey & Jay’s OTR II Tour that ended with the crazed crasher getting ATL stomped to Hell by the trillest backup dancers alive in a genuinely entertaining/terrifying moment that sparked hilarious chaos across Twitter.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over the OTR II stage crasher on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    Feature photo by Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus