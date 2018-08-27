SMFH: Demi Lovato’s Drug Dealer Does Interview, Blames Her For Overdose “She Knew What She Was Taking” [Video]

Image via Paul Morigi/Getty Images for March For Our Lives

Demi Lovato’s Drug Dealer Interview

This guy is a vying for a spot in the douchebag hall of fame.

TMZ caught up with the drug dealer who sold Demi Lovato the pills that almost killed her. Why are drug dealers doing interviews? Because white and nobody has time for white drug dealers to be accountable for almost taking the life of a huge international pop star. That honor is saved for Conrad Murray, but we digress.

Brandon Johnson told the site that not only did he do drugs with Demi, he says he had a sexual relationship with her. The folks in Demi’s camp strongly deny Brandon’s claim of sex with the singer.

The greasy piece of s#!t goes on to basically blame Demi for her overdose saying that she knew that pills were aftermarket and much stronger than your typical pharmaceutical drugs.

This mickiefickie is looks high as giraffe azz. To make matters worse, Johnson was arrested back in March with the following: narcotics, a fully loaded semi-automatic handgun and $10,000 in his pocket.

Yet the streets he still walks.