New Music: Janine The Machine Featuring Roshon “Questions”

Jamaican-American Rapper Premieres New Music Video For “Questions”

Janine the Machine channels R&B trap pop vibes for an all-out rager in her new video for “Questions.”

Fresh off of the song’s debut on “Insecure” Sunday night, the rapper is dropping the visual for the new song here on BOSSIP.

Janine also spoke to us about the concept for the video – which features a stuffed unicorn, anime and loads of stickers:

“The record has this trippy, ratchet bounce to it, so we knew had to get a crazy video,” Janine told us. “It was my first time working with the director (Mark Martin) and he killed it! We were in this weird 70’s style house that was tricked out with all these anime drawings and vintage props…it was crazy as hell.”

She added: “Roshon and I are homies, so we basically turnt up the whole shoot! It was like one big ass party on set. I hope people feel as good watching it as we did when we made it!”

The song is off of her new EP “High Places” that dropped back in April.

