G S’Wagon: Kanye Gifts Kimmy Cakes A $227K Neon Green Mercedes Truck

Kim Kardashian Flosses Her New Neon Whip

Kim Kardashian West proudly showed off her newest toy, a neon green Mercedes-Benz G550 4×4 SUV, gifted to her by hubby Kanye West on her IG story Saturday.

“Look who surprised me with this baby, you guys,” Kardashian, 37, shared as Kanye, 41 and Saint drifted in and out of view in the background. “I got the truck of my dreams ’cause I was so excited in Miami.”

Kylie also made an appearance in the video — which featured her matching neon orange Benz truck as well.

These trucks start at $227,300!!!! Must be micky ficky nice right?

Kim also teased Kanye about his slides in an allusion to the roasting he got last weekend over the ones he rocked to 2 Chainz’s wedding.

“The real question is, do those fit? That’s what everyone wants to know. What size are those?” Kardashian asked.

You know Kim and Kylie will figure out a way to get in a whole photo shoot in those trucks. Do you think Kim flossing her expensive gifts is just good content for her huge fanbase or is she serving up more temptation to potential robbers?

Wonder how much car insurance runs on a 200K plus vehicle?