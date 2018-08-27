Get Well Sis: Mel B Will Enter Rehab For Alcoholism & Sex Addiction

The Former Spice Girl Works On Her Mental & Emotional Health

Mel B is on the road to recovery following months of a hectic divorce.

The former Spice Girl (full name Melanie Brown) told The Sun on Sunday that she was checking into rehab for alcoholism and sex addiction. Mel said she made the decision after an “incredibly difficult” six months where she worked on an autobiography. “It has been unbelievably traumatic reliving an emotionally abusive relationship and confronting so many massive issues in my life,” she said.

Mel said she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and even provided a link on Twitter to a U.S. government site that describes the condition. She said the treatment she was getting was “really helping me. I am fully aware I am at a crisis point.”

She went on to say that she had been using alcohol to “numb my pain.”

Mel had a tumultuous marriage to film producer Stephan Belafonte from 2007 to 2017. They finally separated in 2016 and following their split, Mel put out a temporary restraining order against Stephan. She accused him of physical, verbal and psychological abuse. A 2017 divorce trial was settled out of court and Mel said the emotional difficulties of the split left her “financially battered.”

A close friend also said Mel was “sex-crazed” and she slept with up to three men in one day after the divorce. Her friend even said she’s had flings with celebs such as singer and former child star Aaron Carter.

Together, Mel and Stephan had one child (Mel’s third child overall). “I am working on being a better version of myself for my kids – whom I love more than life itself – and for all the people who have supported me,” Mel said.

Brown also has a career to think about. There have been rumors of a Spice Girls reunion in the works and Mel has had a notable run on America’s Got Talent as a judge.

Hopefully, her time in rehab will help her get well for her continued accomplishments in entertainment.