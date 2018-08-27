Hold The Hairline Jokes: Lebron James Brings Snoop Dogg, Jon Stewart And More To Talk Race And Politics In Barbershop Based Show “The Shop” [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
LeBron James Has Another Show Coming Out And This One Is On HBO
We love it that LeBron James has SO much content bubbling!
LeBron James explains the supportive way he speaks to his daughter, Snoop Dogg talks about respect for black people outside of America and Jon Stewart reveals what would unite human kind. From LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s UNINTERRUPTED, The Shop premieres Tuesday, August 28 at 11 PM on HBO.