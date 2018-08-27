Cardi Continues Clapping Back At Fans Dissing Her Offset Kitty Caressing Video

Cardi B Responds To Criticism Over Offset Video

Cardi B still has words for fans upset over that video of Offset fondling her. As previously reported Belcalis shared an Insta-Story of her hubby kissing her and caressing her post-baby Kulture kitty because it’s been six weeks since she gave birth.

Cardi B posts a video of herself getting fingered & pleasured by Offset on Instagram! pic.twitter.com/e18LK4isZD — MNF (@musicfactnews) August 26, 2018

Now after already defending herself…

You wanna know what sooo funny🤔I don’t see my fans complaining about the instasnap .All i see is other artists stans mad at it .Like why ?why ya so worried ?Worry about your fav artists don’t worry about Cardi! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 26, 2018

Cardi’s continuing to clap back and noting that over 6 MILLION people watched the video, so clearly they wanted to see it.

Ya nasty 👅👅😝😝Ya say ya don’t want to see it but ya really wanna see it 😝😝😝😝😝 pic.twitter.com/BsiSAmwvIp — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 26, 2018

She also noted that the video made her a trending topic.

Why am i trending ?🤔🤔😍I LOVE YAAAAA pic.twitter.com/oLI6Rgij30 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 26, 2018

Were YOU offended by Cardi’s video with Offset?