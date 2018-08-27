Cardi Continues Clapping Back At Fans Dissing Her Offset Kitty Caressing Video
- By Bossip Staff
Cardi B Responds To Criticism Over Offset Video
Cardi B still has words for fans upset over that video of Offset fondling her. As previously reported Belcalis shared an Insta-Story of her hubby kissing her and caressing her post-baby Kulture kitty because it’s been six weeks since she gave birth.
Cardi’s continuing to clap back and noting that over 6 MILLION people watched the video, so clearly they wanted to see it.
She also noted that the video made her a trending topic.
Were YOU offended by Cardi’s video with Offset?