Girl Sent Home For Having Braids In School Treated To VIP Experience At “Black Girls Rock” (Exclusive)

Faith Fennidy Was A Guest Of Honor At Show Celebrating Black Women

The tween who was sent home by her school in Louisiana for having braided extensions in her hair got the VIP treatment over the weekend at “Black Girls Rock.”

Faith Fennidy and her family were treated to a VIP experience over the weekend at the awards show that celebrates the beauty and achievements of African-American women. Proctor & Gamble, the makers of “My Black Is Beautiful” flew the 11-year-old and her family to NY over the weekend, where she and celebrity stylist Tai Beauchamp went shopping at Macy’s to create a look for “Black Girls Rock,” where they walked the red carpet together.

Fennidy appeared to have the time of her life at the glam bash, posing for photos with gospel singer Yolanda Adams and meeting #MeToo founder Tarana Burke.

“We wanted to celebrate her beauty,” Beauchamp told us. “Braids are beautiful. We affirmed and supported her. We just poured into her. She told me she’s not going to allow this experience to dampen her spirit.”

Her weekend at the show came after school officials at Christ The King Elementary School kicked Fennidy out of class for allegedly violating a new rule banning hair extensions. She returned to school the next day but was once again accused of violating the rule, prompting her parents to pull her from the Catholic school.

Fennidy’s mother, Montelle, said both she and her daughter were thrilled with the experience.

“It’s been a difficult week for Faith and our family but she’s so excited to visit New York and everyone’s been so encouraging and kind,” the mom said. “She’s 11-years-old and definitely feeling like a very special, very beautiful little girl right now. We’re thankful to everyone including P&G, My Black is Beautiful and BET who made this happen.”

“Black Girls Rock” airs Sept. 9 on BET.

Hit the flip for more pics of Faith’s whirlwind weekend trip to “Black Girls Rock”: