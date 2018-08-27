Retro Thirst Alert! ’90s Crush Goddess Danielle “Topanga” Fishel Is STILL Baaae 25 Years Later

- By Bossip Staff
Danielle “Topanga” Fishel Is STILL Baaaae

In honor of the 25th Anniversary of classic TGIF on ABC show “Boy Meets World,” we’re celebrating ’90s crush Goddess Danielle “Topanga” Fishel (37) who’s STILL baaae and glowing in cast reunion pics decades after her reign as head sitcom babe in charge.

Hit the flip for a very necessary 25th Anniversary Celebration of 90’s sitcom Goddess Topanga.

