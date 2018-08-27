So Sad: YouTube Star “McSkillet” Kills Himself And Others In 100 Mph Wrong-Way Highway Collision

YouTuber “Mckillet” Kills Himself And Others In McLaren Crash

Trevor “McSkillet” Heitmann ran a popular YouTube gaming channel under the name McSkillet where he had almost 900,000 followers, and he’s reportedly ended his life and others on an interstate in San Diego on Thursday.

McSkillet last posted five months ago, but in a video in December he showed off his black sports car. This is the McLaren he was driving when he reportedly killed himself, his 2 passengers, Aryana Pizarro, 43, and her 12-year-old daughter Aileen in another car.

Reportedly, the YouTuber was driving the wrong direction into traffic, at “over 100 mph” according to NY Daily News.

McSkillet’s vehicle struck Pizzarro’s 2010 Hyundai SUV, causing it to burst into flames according to reports. According to the medical examiner’s report, the two occupants of the vehicle, as well as Heitmann, were pronounced dead at the scene — the latter due to “blunt force trauma.”

Fans are online speculating that the teen youtuber killed himself and others after his videos were flagged, and he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Because they banned his steam account so he lost tons of money, and that made him sad. And therefore he killed himself. — Limenoodle (@Limenoodle) August 24, 2018

Well he made a video on youtube some months ago saying that he was trade banned and after that he never uploaded anything. So its obviois that he was sad and angry. And it caused a lot of drama, and then this happened. — Limenoodle (@Limenoodle) August 24, 2018

In any case, this is terrible news. RIP to the departed.