Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Jesse Williams & More Spotted At Power 105.1’s Angie Martinez’s BBQ

- By Bossip Staff
Credit – Shareif Ziyadat

New York Radio Personality Hosts Annual Barbecue In Queens

Celebs were out in full force over the weekend to support veteran radio personality Angie Martinez at her annual barbecue.

Actors Jesse Williams, Issa Rae, and comedienne Tiffany Haddish were all spotted at the second annual “Angie’s Summer BBQ” at Studio Square in Long Island City, presented by Hennessy.

Rae perused the buffet barbecue foods on tap before sitting down to a game of dominoes, while Haddish danced on stage with Shiggy. Williams meanwhile blended in with the other revelers, who tucked into Hennessy shaved ice cones and cocktails.

Credit – Shareif Ziyadat

Also spotted at the shindig were “Breakfast Club” hosts Angela Yee and Charlemagne, rapper and podcast host Joe Budden and partner, “Love & Hip Hop: New York” reality star Cyn Santana.

Safaree, Shiggy, Tory Lanez and HoodCelebrityy later performed.

Hit the flip for more pics from the event:

