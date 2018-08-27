Seen On The Scene: Fat Joe’s Birthday Bash Brings Out Tiffany Haddish, Fabolous, Mary J. Blige & More

Last night at The 40/40 Club in New York City, Fat Joe officially celebrated his 48th birthday alongside several of his celebrity friends, including Floyd Mayweather, Tiffany Haddish, Fabolous, Mary J. Blige, Ja Rule, NORE, Remy Ma and Papoose, Joe Budden, Maino, Angela Yee and DJ Envy, Keith Sweat, SWV, Angie Martinez, Don Q and many more.

Joe and his friends celebrated the night by drinking bottles of Ace of Spades and D’USSE Cognac. Joe was gifted customized Big Pun-themed sneakers and watched as Ja Rule, Fabolous, Remy Ma got up on the mic and shared a few words about how much Joe meant to them. Keith Sweat also gave some nostalgic vibes and performed. See more from this Sunday Funday litigation below!

Photos: Shareif Ziyadat