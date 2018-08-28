LA Rapper Jallal Premieres New Video For “The Truth”, Gearing Up To Drop First Full Length Album!

Mentored by hip hop luminaries such as Yasiin Bey, Lupe Fiasco and Grammy winning producer Chad Hugo of The Neptunes, West Coast rapper Jallal is destined to become a forerunner in rap music. With his highly anticipated upcoming album Untold Truth, it’s apparent that Jallal is positioned to reach the highest levels of success in music.

In the summer of 2017, Jallal dropped his mixtape “Off The Radar” to great acclaim. “Off The Radar” flaunted production from Chad Hugo as well as guest performances from a who’s who of Urban music: Yo Gotti, 2 Chainz, BJ The Chicago Kid, Ne-Yo, T-Pain and Lil Wayne. The accolades and featured posts poured in from celebrated media outlets, boosting his social media following to over 1 million fans on both Facebook and Instagram.

Jallal is now prepared to follow up this success of “Off The Radar” with his forthcoming full length release “Untold Truth” featuring in-house production by DJ Moza and Killa J. The album serves as a retrospective of the places and spaces Jallal has been over the course of the past seven years of his impressive career.

The first single off the new project “Untold Truth” was the upbeat banger “Without Drake, Mos Def and Lupe Fiasco” – a homage to these artists and their influence on Jallal’s own journey. The hit track received 11 million Soundcloud listens in less than a month.

The latest single “The Truth” finds Jallal opening up for listeners to access more of the real him. The music video, filmed in Los Angeles, features actress Carrie Bernans who was recently seen in Black Panther as a personal bodyguard of King T’Challa. It also features two time Emmy award winning TV Host Jackie Fernandez and former Voice contestant Natalie Clark and Scottish singer/songwriter, Beverly Chow. Check out the video below, tell us what you think!