Force Of Nature: Kerry Washington Just Launched Her Second Line With Neutrogena

Kerry Washington Launches New Collection With Neutrogena

If there’s anyone we should all take some beauty advice from, it’s Kerry Washington–and luckily for us, she’s got some new products for us to check out.

The Scandal star just released her second makeup collection with Neutrogena, and this one features an eyeshadow and lip palette titled, the Force of Nature Palettes. Each palette features five shades of deep, warm, and rich earth tones — which is a whole lot more dramatic than her previous collection of everyday essentials.

Check out the announcement of today’s release via Washington’s Instagram for a look at the entire collection.

Kerry did an interview with ESSENCE, where she talked about her inspiration for the collection, the beauty tips she wants to share with her children; and how she has learned to define beauty on her own terms.

As for why she chose to go with a more dramatic look for her second collection as opposed to her first, she explains:

“The first was more of an essentials collection, and I’m obsessed with it still. I literally have it in my purse everyday, but it was a pallet for everyday, a natural look….But for the second collection, I was like we gotta find a little more drama. People always think about Neutrogena as being a line that puts health and wellness at the forefront, so there’s a commitment to natural beauty in everything that we do. But there’s also a lot of drama in nature. So we started looking for more deep and warm and rich earth tones, so that the look is a bit more dramatic, yet still feels natural.”

You can see Kerry’s entire interview with ESSENCE here and purchase her new collection with Neutrogena exclusively at Ulta.