Mo’ Fiyah! Kranium Comes Out On Top At The 2018 Red Bull Culture Clash [Photos]

- By Bossip Staff
Reggae Artist Kranium Brings Home Red Bull Culture Clash Win

Atlanta was lit this weekend, as music fans from all over the nation poured into the city for the 2018 Red Bull Music Culture Clash. As expected, the highly anticipated event did not disappoint.

Hosted by The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee, Culture Clash is a nod to the Jamaican music battles of the 1950s, otherwise known as “sound clashes.” Fast forward to 21st century ATL and we have four crews—led by Kranium, Zaytoven, Fuego, and Mija & Kenny Beats—competing for the crowd’s favor in what turned out to be an unforgettable battle of musical skill and style.

From the start, the crowd seemed to favor famed producer and Atlanta native Zaytoven. However, it was the Montego Bay-born, Queens-raised hitmaker Kranium who took home the win with his NYC-meets-Jamaica technique, heightened by a night of special guests that got the crowd hype.

From Derez Deshon to Mavado, there were so many of our favorite artists in the building, supporting and showing love. Become more familiar with Culture Clash victor Kranium in the clip up top, then hit the flip to get a dose of what the night was like.

Zaytoven gets live while competing on the 2018 Red Bull Culture Clash stage.

Zaytoven competes at Red Bull Culture Clash 2018

Rico Nasty hits the stage in support of the Don’t Think crew.

The beautiful Angela Yee on hosting duties.

The audience wasn’t ready for what the Fireboy Sound crew had in store.

Paul Wall made an appearance.

Christian Hip-Hop artist Lecrae came through.

    Mavado came through to support Kranium and it was lit.

    Drinks, food, and light socializing before the mayhem.

