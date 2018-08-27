For The Kids: Vic Mensa Gifts Chicago Youth With Thousands Of Free Shoes At ‘Anti-Bait Truck’ Event

Anti-Bait Truck Event In Chicago Goes Off Without A Hitch

On Sunday, August 26, Vic Mensa and his SaveMoneySafeLife Foundation gave away thousands of free shoes in the Chicago neighborhood of Englewood.

TELL EVERYBODY THE #ANTIBAITTRUCK MOVEMENT IS IN EFFECT TOMORROW ON 2050 W 59TH ST WE HAVE THOUSANDS OF FREE SHOES TO GIVE AWAY FROM VANS TO JORDANS TO FILAS TO YEEZYS AND AN ABUNDANCE OF LOVE. BRING YOUR MOMMA AND SISTER AND YO LIL COUSINS N THEM!!! 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/N5KI5w3KzW — vino valentino (@VicMensa) August 25, 2018

The event was held in response to local authorities planting a “bait truck” loaded with sneakers in the same neighborhood earlier this month, in an effort to catch people in the act of stealing–an operation that was carried out by the railroad company Norfolk Southern Railway in conjunction with the Chicago Police Department. After a public outcry over the outrageousness of the act, Norfolk Southern issued an apology and the resulting burglary charges were dropped for everyone involved–but that wasn’t enough for Mensa, who wanted to uplift the community after such a negative experience.

During Mensa’s “Anti-Bait Truck” event, shoes from brands including Puma, Adidas, Nike, Converse, and Vans were given away for free from trucks. A portion of the donations for said sneakers came from “multiple athletes and musicians who asked to remain anonymous,” according to WGN9.

Peep some photos below that capture some stills from Sunday’s event, showing just how much of a positive impact Mensa and the entire event had on the community.

Big ups to Vic Mensa, his SaveMoneySafeLife Foundation, and everybody involved in the anti-bait truck event.