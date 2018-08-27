Jesus Take Wheel: Ray J And Princess Love Private Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing

Ray J And Princess Love Make Emergency Landing At Van Nuys Airport

Ray J and Princess Love are the second celebrities to experience a scary flight over the past week following Post Malone’s mid-air drama after the VMAs.

According to TMZ, the couple was traveling from LA to NY when the private plane they were in was forced to turn around due to a drop in cabin pressure. Nervous video footage that Ray J took from inside the plane shows just how panicked he was that they were in danger.

All’s well that ends well.