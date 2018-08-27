A Lil Positivity: Jay Z & Beyoncé Plan To Donate More Than $1 Million In Scholarships

Beyoncé And Jay Z Are Donating Some Major Money To Students

Jay Z and Beyoncé are preparing to help out some fans with their education in a huge way.

It was revealed on Saturday that the couple plan to donate $100,000 to one student in each of 11 cities they’re visiting during their On the Run II tour, which will go towards college tuition and expenses for the lucky winners..

According to a press release from the pair, one student will be chosen from Atlanta, Orlando, Miami, Arlington, New Orleans, Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Clara and Seattle to receive $100,000 straight from the Carters. That means their total donation for 11 students nationwide will be at $1.1 million.

The students who win will be chosen by the local Boys & Girls Clubs, once the student provides proof of both academic excellence and financial need in order to afford higher education. The funding is a collaboration of both Jay-Z and Beyonce’s charitable organizations, The Shawn Carter Foundation and the BeyGOOD initiative.

This isn’t the couple’s first time putting their “what’s better than one billionaire? Two” money to good use. Earlier this year, Bey and Jay announced their plan to reward those who volunteered or donated to select nonprofits with free tickets to their On the Run II tour. It was also announced recently that they are slated to headline the 2018 Global Citizens Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa, which awards tickets to attendees through advocacy or social justice work.