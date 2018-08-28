Get The Bag: Gucci Mane’s Baby Mama Is Demanding $20K A Month In Child Support After He Dropped A Millie On His Wedding

Gucci Mane’s Baby Mama Wants Him To Up Child Support Payments To $20K

Gucci Mane just got slapped with a lawsuit from his baby mama, Sheena Evans, over an increase in child support payments after Guwop allegedly dropped a million on his wedding.

According to The Blast, Evans is demanding a major increase in child support payments from Guwop, demanding that he pays $20K a month in child support for their son Keitheon. They initially reached an agreement in 2011 of $2026 a month along with Evans receiving primary custody of the child while Gucci was granted visitation.

At the time, the Gucci was reportedly making $24K a month but Sheena claims now claims that there is a “significant change in circumstances” from the deal they strike in 2011. She explained in court documents how important it is for a caregiver to watch their son throughout the day, and that she can’t afford one right now and since she has to watch their child. This has reportedly made it difficult for her to be able to work or go to school.

Davis is also citing Gucci’s business ventures and career as a reason as to why he can afford the $20K a month that she’s asking for. Adding that the rapper spends a lot of money on jewelry and also spent a cool million for his wedding that was aired on a BET special last year, she believes that his financial success these days is evidence that he could pay more than $2K a month on child support that he currently pays.

In addition to her request for an increase in child support, she also wants him to take out a $5M life insurance policy and to pay her $15K in lawyer fees.