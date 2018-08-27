Janet Jackson Uses Her Whispery Speaking Voice For An ASMR Video [Video]

If you internet at all, you’ve surely seen videos of people whispering and crunching/slurping on various foods into a microphone to create sensory ear sensations. It’s called ASMR, which stands for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, is supposed to create a soothing, tingly sensation for the folks it works for.

Janet’s barely audible speaking voice is PERFECT for this sort of thing, so the folks over at 102.7 KIIS FM got her in front of a mic so she could make some noises and speak gently about her new song and her favorite artists at the moment.

Getty/YouTube