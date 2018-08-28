Keke Are You Legal? Is Drake REALLY Dating THIS Recent HIGH SCHOOL Graduate?

Drake Dating 18 Year Old?

Drake’s dating life has come under intense scrutiny ever since he revealed that he fathered a secret child with a woman he barely knew. Well, his dating life has always been a topic of conversation, but not like this. Now, Drake is going full-on creep, according to the Daily Mail, who has the scoop on Drizzy’s maybe boo.

Her name is Bella Harris, daughter of legendary producer Jimmy Jam, and JANET JACKSON’S GRANDDAUGHTER. Oh. She’s 18. Oh, oh, she graduated HIGH SCHOOL IN JUNE.

Nobody has confirmed they are dating, but the image above of the two blew up social media and she is apparently on tour with Drake and Migos. What do we think? We are going to maintain a healthy skepticism over all of this, despite the other rumors of Drake trying to creep up on Jorja when she was super young, too. Still, we think this might be the internet internetting.

Either way, take a look at the young model who everyone is talking about…