LHHH: Here’s Why Daddy To Be A1 And His Twizzler-Haired Momma Got Clowned To Hell All Night

A1 Is A Daddy To Be…Maybe

What a whirlwind season for A1. He has been fighting with his bae, Lyrica, since the first episode when it was rumored that she had an affair with Safaree. Now, it turns out that Lyrica is pregnant and Twitter did its damn thing. You know what their first response was: well, the baby might not be his. SMH, y’all need Jesus. Of course, he called his momma in on this episode to get some spiritual advice on some things and, boy, that wig.

She had a hot Cheetos lace front locs concoction that looked…you know what, we don’t like insulting people’s mamas so we’re going to leave the slander up to you. Because it’s straight up glorious.