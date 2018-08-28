Fan Tosses Bible At Lil Uzi Vert During Show, Hellbound Rapper Has No Idea What A Bible Is [Video]

Remember how Uzi told all his fans that they were heading to hell in the same handbasket he is at a recent concert?

Well, it looks like some of his fans would like to listen to his music and peacefully hold on to their salvation at the same time. A concertgoer at one of the rapper’s recent shows threw the word of The Lord at him mid-performance of his dead-friends jam “XO Tour Llif3.” Uzi picked it up and gave it a brows

In a now-deleted tweet, Uzi trolled (we think) by saying he thought the book the fan tossed on stage was actually a Harry Potter novel:

We realize he might not be all that familiar with the Bible, but still…

