“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’s” RoccStar Says He’s More Than Just On Screen Beef (Exclusive)

RoccStar Just Dropped His New Album L.O.V.E.

He became infamous overnight because of his on-screen beef with fellow producer A1 over a possible dalliance with his wife, Lyrica, on “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.”

But RoccStar wants viewers to know that he more than the sum of his drama on reality TV. Before he and A1 almost came to blows when A1 thought he’d got too close to Lyrica, the outspoken 28-year-old was a music business veteran, helping to pen and produce hits for the likes of Usher, J. Lo, Zendaya – and producing Chris Brown’s album “X,” including the single “Fine China.”

“I’ve seen what Cardi B did, and it just comes down to that platform,” RoccStar told us about why he decided to join the show’s cast, adding that his time on “Love & Hip Hop” was a means to an end. “ ‘Love & Hip Hop’ is very f**king messy. A real dirty a*s show. But VH1 is a crazy platform.”

He said that he’s known Lyrica through the music industry for years, and even used to hire her to sing background at his studio sessions. He said the show’s producers essentially took a little falling out between him and A1 and made it into a huge storyline, but said now, they are cool and A1 just texted him about hitting the gym.

“As soon as you yell cut, ‘Love & Hip Hop’ does not come into real life,” he said. “Me and him, we get into it on the show. But in real life, we cool.”

The cryptocurrency millionaire said his appearance on the show has another benefit: it gives him a chance to showcase his music to a new audience.

“Every episode you see me in, I’m launching records off of,” the producer admitted.

RoccStar, who just dropped his new album, “L.O.V.E. (Loss of Valuable Energy), is also in production for a new scripted dramedy, “Life of a Rock Star,” an urban “Entourage” of sorts that reveals the highs and lows of the music industry.

“Not no watered down ‘Empire’ s**t,” RoccStar insists. Think “coked out managers and (having sex) for records.”