#LHHH: Teairra Mari’s Boo Akbar Was Caught HIDING His Wife And THIS Bugawoof Behind Her Back

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

#LHHH Akbar’s Side Pieces Get Exposed

Last night on ‘Love and Hip Hop Hollweird’, Paris was being a good nosey friend to Teairra Mari! Not only did she find out TT’s weird acting boyfriend Akbar was married, but he has ANOTHER side piece. And get this…the sister-wives acting women know about each other AND they know about TT.

Teairra just doesn’t know about them yet. Is this why he allegedly leaked her sex tape?

Here is Akbar’s WIFE Sade.

Nothing real can be threatened! #WeWantAllTheSmoke

A post shared by Sade Abdul-Ahad (@sheisfolasade) on

And this is his side-piece, who threatened to put paws on Paris and Nikki. Her name is Alejandra…

Life is what you make it ✨😏🤳🏽

A post shared by Alejandra (@mdefit) on

Teairra is TOO beautiful to wasting her time fighting over this lumpy-headed man!! Are these women even competition? Hit the flip to see more of uglass Alejandra and Akbar’s side-wife Sade.

Flowing not forcing 😌😘

A post shared by Sade Abdul-Ahad (@sheisfolasade) on

Effortless…😏👌🏾

A post shared by Sade Abdul-Ahad (@sheisfolasade) on

Happiness, love, fitness and a healthy life style is the 🔑 👌🏽

A post shared by Alejandra (@mdefit) on

Nice for what…😏 SWIPE LEFT

A post shared by Sade Abdul-Ahad (@sheisfolasade) on

Nothing real can be threatened! #WeWantAllTheSmoke

A post shared by Sade Abdul-Ahad (@sheisfolasade) on

    *Insert Cardi B lyrics👇🏾*😎

    A post shared by Sade Abdul-Ahad (@sheisfolasade) on

    #TBT @mdefit

    A post shared by Alejandra (@mdefit) on

    I can change ya whole sauce. You a lil mo spicier😜👌🏾

    A post shared by Sade Abdul-Ahad (@sheisfolasade) on

    BE STRONG. You never know who you are inspiring 💫

    A post shared by Alejandra (@mdefit) on

    Smile bright and share your sunshine IG ✨ @mdefit

    A post shared by Alejandra (@mdefit) on

