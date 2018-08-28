LHHH: Teairra Mari’s Boo Akbar Was Caught HIDING His Wife And THIS Bugawoof Behind Her Back

#LHHH Akbar’s Side Pieces Get Exposed

Last night on ‘Love and Hip Hop Hollweird’, Paris was being a good nosey friend to Teairra Mari! Not only did she find out TT’s weird acting boyfriend Akbar was married, but he has ANOTHER side piece. And get this…the sister-wives acting women know about each other AND they know about TT.

Teairra just doesn’t know about them yet. Is this why he allegedly leaked her sex tape?

Here is Akbar’s WIFE Sade.

And this is his side-piece, who threatened to put paws on Paris and Nikki. Her name is Alejandra…

Life is what you make it ✨😏🤳🏽 A post shared by Alejandra (@mdefit) on Jun 28, 2018 at 1:49pm PDT