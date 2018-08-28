#LHHH: Teairra Mari’s Boo Akbar Was Caught HIDING His Wife And THIS Bugawoof Behind Her Back
- By Bossip Staff
#LHHH Akbar’s Side Pieces Get Exposed
Last night on ‘Love and Hip Hop Hollweird’, Paris was being a good
nosey friend to Teairra Mari! Not only did she find out TT’s weird acting boyfriend Akbar was married, but he has ANOTHER side piece. And get this…the sister-wives acting women know about each other AND they know about TT.
Teairra just doesn’t know about them yet. Is this why he allegedly leaked her sex tape?
Here is Akbar’s WIFE Sade.
And this is his side-piece, who threatened to put paws on Paris and Nikki. Her name is Alejandra…
Teairra is TOO beautiful to wasting her time fighting over this lumpy-headed man!! Are these women even competition? Hit the flip to see more of
uglass Alejandra and Akbar’s side-wife Sade.
