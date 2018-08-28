F The Police: Investigators Find Arizona Cops Who Brutally Beat Unarmed Black Man Were Acting “Lawfully”

Image via Getty

Mesa Police Who Beat Unarmed Man Said To Be Acting Lawfully

The police should totally understand why we don’t f**k with them. It should be as obvious as the red nose on a clown, but they continue to appear befuddled by the vitriol that we throw their way.

Well, here’s another example that should explain things easily.

We previously reported on a the beating of an Arizona man who was talking on the phone when police approached him and asked him to sit on the ground. When 33-year-old Robert Johnson did not sit, a Black officer began punching him repeatedly in the face with brute force. The whole incident was captured on camera.

According to NYDailyNews, none of those police will face consequences. The Mesa Police Department attorney studied the film and, SURPRISE, determined that the cops were just doin’ their job because Johnson was “verbally defiant and confrontational”…

Police in the city of Scottsdale said the Mesa department asked them to conduct an independent criminal investigation of the Johnson encounter on May 23. After reviewing hours of video, Scottsdale police said in a statement that investigators determined “the use of force was legally authorized and justified” under state law. They said the investigation was presented to prosecutors for review and “they concurred with our findings.”

Oh yeah? Find deez in ya mouth. This is some bulls#!t.