Did Lira Galore’s Wedding Plans Get Crashed By City Girls Member Young Miami?

Lira Galore’s Wedding Plans With Pierre Thomas May Be Canceled

Quality Control may need to do some quality control when it comes to their CEO’s relationship. Rumors are floating around that the wedding plans Lira Galore was making with QC management’s CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas have come to a crashing halt. Lira addressed the rumors on social media after one of her critics tweeted saying Pee’s engagement to Lira was being disputed from within the QC camp. Lira fired back saying Pee is just mad right now…

Because Pee mad today but whatever floats everyone’s boat I ain’t buy that ring myself . & that’s the tea ! https://t.co/NxidMC27hO — Lira Mercer (@_LiraGalore) August 27, 2018

But her comments were full of detractors.

He definitely came to my page and deny it🤦🏾‍♀️Congrats to you guys tho — Gossipinthecity (@gossipintheciti) August 27, 2018

She definitely didn’t buy the ring herself though right? Think we can all agree on that.

It looks like the “QC source” the person on Twitter was referring to may have been none other than City Girls member Young Miami

Miami looked very cozy on a trip to LA early this month with her “manager”

Also — these OLD tweets have her looking SUPER MESSY riiiight?

So what do you think? Did Miami run off with the plug or nah?

