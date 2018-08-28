SMH: Fat Joe Is Being Sued By Former Business Partner Over Their NYC Shoe Store

Just last month, Joe’s aforementioned business parter was sentenced to almost three years in prison for stealing credit card info from customers, which of course led to a number of lawsuits against the business. Spina is suing his ex-business partner for his $150,000 to be returned.

According to reports from Page Six, Spina is now also arguing that Cartagena ripped him off even before he began screwing their customers following the store’s opening. He also claims that Fat Joe hired multiple new employees without so much as consulting him, while also “surreptitiously” opening an entire separate bank account for the alleged purpose of “[diverting] the store’s proceeds and profits.”

In addition to that $150K he’s seeking from the rapper, TMZ reported that Spina also wants “his fair share” of the store that he and Cartagena formerly partnered on.

Scott Spina has not yet begun his 35-month sentence for the aforementioned conviction.