Gettin’ Thrifty: Lil Yachty Put His Entire Supreme Collection Up For Sale On Grailed

Lil Yachty’s Streetwear Collection Hits Grailed

Lil Yachty is giving his fans the chance to purchase some really dope pieces from his own closet.

.@lilyachty really selling his Supreme collection on Grailed 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oYtEbgPfCF — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) July 23, 2018

On Monday, August 27, Lil Yachty began selling the entirety of his Supreme collection, along with select items from Raf Simons, Saint Laurent, Gucci, Margiela x Converse and Gosha clothes he owns, on Grailed.com.

On the site, you can see a bunch of colorful Supreme shirts, sweaters and hoodies selling for anywhere from $325 to $3,000. There are also some gems sprinkled throughout his collection like his $5,000 Yeezy Season 3 crew neck, or an $8,000 Louis Vuitton and Supreme box logo hoodie.

Although most of the pieces are quite pricey, according to Yachty, it’s all flying off the shelves! “[My] closet is almost sold out go to grailed link in bio! Go coppppp,” he said in an Instagram post promoting the sale.

When speaking with Grailed prior to his items being put up for sale, the ATL native explains that, because he had to help his mother pay the bills growing up, spending big bucks on his wardrobe wasn’t always an option for him–which is why he has such a love for that activity now.

“I used to have like $20 or $30 and come home with trash bags with all types of vintage tees and flannels and just put it together,” explained Yachty. “That was when you had to use your mind to look fly because you couldn’t afford the fly stuff. I think that’s why I buy so much shit now because I never could.”

If you want to get your hands on some of Lil Yachty’s old wardrobe–or you just want to catch a glimpse at what’s for sale–check it out on Grailed.