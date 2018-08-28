Tardy Fingers: Lauryn Hill Claps Back At Robert Glasper, Explains Why She’s So Tacky In Zillion-Word Essay
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 13
❯
❮
Lauryn Hill Clapped Back At Robert Glasper & Shatter
Her Royal Lateness Lauryn Hill FINALLY clapped back at Grammy-winning pianist Robert Glasper who DRAGGED the beloved soulrapstress during a deliciously petty interview that set the tone for Lauryn’s zillion-word response where she denies his claims, explains why she’s never on time, invokes Harriet Tubman and rambles fake wokeishly in a bizarre development that has Twitter ablaze.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Ms. Hill’s clapback at Robert Glasper.
Continue Slideshow
Feature photos by Scott Legato/Getty Images/Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images