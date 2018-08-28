Gettin’ Arab Money: Blac Chyna Switches Up Suitors For Amber Rose’s App Launch

By Bossip Staff
Celebrity BFFs, Blac Chyna and Amber Rose App Launch Hollywood

Blac Chyna Brings New Boyfriend To Amber Rose’s App Launch

Amber Rose held a huge launch event for her new app on Monday night and you know her BFF and partner in sloredom Blac Chyna had to be there for her.

Celebrity BFFs, Blac Chyna and Amber Rose App Launch Hollywood Chyna's new boyfriend Arab

Chyna didn’t arrive on her own though. She came with her new boo — this Arab gentleman, and the new couple were photographed holding hands outside the event. Our sources tell us that Blac Chyna kicked her 19-year-old boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay out of rotation in favor of the new boo.

“He’s cool,” the Chyna insider told BOSSIP. “Got mad money.”

WELP. That’s nice riiiight?

Hit the flip for more photos of the happy couple and from the event.

Black Chyna and her new boyfriend at Amber Rose's App launch then her later arriving to her club event at AOD in Los Angeles, CA.

Chyna and her boo hit up Ace of Diamonds after the big event and a quick wardrobe change. He’s kinda swaggy in them sweats right?

Everything we do is fun 🔒💜🤗

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

Chyna’s not the only one who’s been boo lovin’ either! Amber and her dude Monte have been loving it up on the gram lately.

He got jokes 😂🔒🤗😍

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

