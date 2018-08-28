Gettin’ Arab Money: Blac Chyna Switches Up Suitors For Amber Rose’s App Launch

Blac Chyna Brings New Boyfriend To Amber Rose’s App Launch

Amber Rose held a huge launch event for her new app on Monday night and you know her BFF and partner in sloredom Blac Chyna had to be there for her.

Chyna didn’t arrive on her own though. She came with her new boo — this Arab gentleman, and the new couple were photographed holding hands outside the event. Our sources tell us that Blac Chyna kicked her 19-year-old boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay out of rotation in favor of the new boo.

“He’s cool,” the Chyna insider told BOSSIP. “Got mad money.”

WELP. That’s nice riiiight?

Hit the flip for more photos of the happy couple and from the event.