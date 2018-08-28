Eddy Murphy RAW, Indeed: Paige Butcher Confirms She’s Expecting His 10th Child

Eddie Murphy And Paige Butcher Expecting Baby #2

After being spotted seemingly sporting a baby bump, Paige Butcher is confirming that she and Eddie Murphy are expecting.

The actress, 39, and the iconic comedian, 57, released a statement this week announcing their big news.

“Eddie Murphy and longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child in December,” said a rep for Murphy.

The couple already has a 2-year-old daughter, Izzy Onna Murphy. This will be Murphy’s 10th child.

Congrats to the happy couple!